Iraqi PM condemns repeated attacks on Kurdistan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived on Monday in Kurdistan’s capital, Erbil, to meet with senior officials and to participate in the fifth anniversary of the passing of former President, Jalal Talabani, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office.

Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation were received by Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, upon their arrival in Erbil.

Al-Khadhimi held meetings with leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, where he discussed the relationship between the federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and the importance of strengthening understandings based on constructive dialogue.

Al-Khadhimi and President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the recent security developments and the bombing of areas in the Kurdistan region.

Both Al-Khadhimi and President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the need to respect Iraq’s sovereignty, and emphasized that Iraqi lands should never be a source of threat to neighboring countries.

The meeting between Al-Kadhimi and the KDP leader, Masoud Barzani, addressed the repeated attacks on Kurdistan, various security challenges, and the importance of continuing joint coordination between Baghdad and Erbil.

Al-Kadhimi condemned on Saturday the continuous Iranian bombing of areas in Kurdistan, and called for adoption of measures to stop Iran’s military actions in northern Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi’s statements follow Tehran’s announcement to continue its military operations in Kurdistan region.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard mentioned on Thursday that it will continue its attacks in Kurdistan against armed groups affiliated with the Iranian Kurdish opposition which Tehran describes as terrorists.