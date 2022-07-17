Iraqi PM discusses cooperation with GCC leaders

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held on Saturday separate meetings with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the summit held in Jeddah in which the United States, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan participated, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office.

Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with the President of the UAE discussed bilateral issues including cooperation in energy and economic fields, and ways to strengthen cooperation between both countries.

During his meeting with King Hamad of Bahrain, Al-Kadhimi talked about the necessity to open up prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as the need to coordinate and work together to find solutions to the regional challenges.

Both Al-Kadhimi and King Hamad of Bahrain also confirmed that Jeddah summit represents a great opportunity to enhance cooperation and partnership in the region which is rich in its material and human resources.

Al-Kadhimi and Sheikh Tamim of Qatar discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and stressed the need to strengthen joint cooperation in the field of energy and gas.

Both Al-Kadhimi and Sheikh Tamim emphasized the importance of developing future cooperation in terms of investments and other strategic projects, in a manner that achieves the interests of their people, and meets their aspirations for prosperity and development.