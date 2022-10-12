Iraqi PM emphasizes military cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stressed on Wednesday the importance of developing security and military cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon.

A statement issued by the media office of the Prime Minister mentioned that Al-Kadhimi received the commander-in-chief of the Lebanese army, Joseph Aoun, where both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing joint cooperation.

The statement elaborated that Al-Kadhimi and Aoun also discussed mechanisms for supporting the military institution to improve its performance.

The meeting addressed the efforts of the Iraqi forces in combating terrorism and pursuing its remnants, and praised its successful achievements which had a positive impact on the security and stability in Iraq and the region, according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of developing security and military cooperation between the two countries in a way that ensures security and stability for the people of both countries, the statement added.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense mentioned that Aoun also met with the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, in the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense without providing further information.