Iraqi PM heads to Egypt to participate in Arab summit

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi sources revealed on Sunday that Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, will travel to Egypt on Monday to participate in an Arab summit that will be held in Alamain city in northern Egypt.

Al-Kadhimi will participate in a summit that will be attended by the Egyptian president, the Jordanian king, the king of Bahrain and the UAE president.

The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, most probably will attend the summit.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, arrived in the city of Alamain on Sunday and was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The summit will discuss the latest developments in the region especially that Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain are involved in multiple economic cooperation agreements.

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan are involved in tripartite cooperation mechanism where summits between the leaders of the three countries and joint ministerial meetings between officials were held.