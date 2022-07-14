Iraqi PM receives National Order of the Legion of Honor from French President

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received on Thursday the National Order of the Legion of Honor, formerly the Royal Order of the Legion of Honor, which is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil, according to a Prime Ministry press office statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that Al-Kadhimi received the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, who presented the National Order of the Legion of Honor to Al-Kadhimi on behalf of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Al-Kadhimi expressed gratitude to the French President for the National Order of the Legion of Honor and for the French efforts to support Iraq, according to the statement.

The meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Chevalier addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields particularly in economic and security fields.

Both sides emphasized the support of investment, and the participation of French companies in Iraqi sectors.

The Prime Minister expressed Iraq’s openness to cooperation with friend countries, in a manner that serves sustainable development and enhances stability in Iraq and the region.