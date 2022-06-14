Iraqi PM stresses inciting violence and chaos unacceptable

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during the cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, confirmed that it is unacceptable that some people try to incite violence and chaos through social media, and stressed that legal liability will be placed on instigators.

During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi stated that the government faced difficult circumstances, and indicated that it was able to overcome these circumstances through tough and important measures that proved to be successful.

The Prime Minister elaborated that are people using media channels to incite violence and harm public interests of citizens. He added that political forces must assume responsibilities towards the people and the country.

Al-Kadhimi called on everyone not to be deceived nor drawn into such calls, indicating that everyone should have patience, enough wisdom and give priority to the interests of the Iraqi people.

Iraq has been in a state of political impasse for months because of the inability to elect a new president for the country, and to form a new government due to the conflicts between winners of the parliamentary elections that took place last October.