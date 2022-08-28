Iraqi President confirms Iraq’s commitment to protect diplomatic missions

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on Sunday the security forces’ commitment to protect diplomatic missions during his meeting with the Australian ambassador to Iraq, Paula Ganly, following an explosion targeted an embassy car at the end of last week.

During his meeting with Ganly, Salih said that the explosion that targeted the Australian embassy’s car is a condemnable act, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

Iraqi media outlets reported last Friday that an explosion targeted a diplomatic vehicle belongs to the Australian embassy while it was on the road from Baghdad International Airport to the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

An improvised explosive device that is small and locally made exploded while the Australian embassy motorcade was making its way to the Green Zone, the Associated Press (AP) mentioned.

The explosion occurred amid the efforts of the Australian diplomatic mission to mediate between leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the Coordination Framework, according to the AP.