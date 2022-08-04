Iraqi President discusses political situation with UN Special Representative

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, discussed on Wednesday, ways to get out of the current political crisis and ways to ensure security and stability in the country, with the Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that the meeting between Salih and Plasschaert addressed ways to secure a national dialogue to reach effective solutions that fulfill the aspirations of the Iraqi citizens.

The Iraqi President elaborated that the current circumstances require all Iraqi parties to engage in an honest dialogue that deals with the political situation in order to reach a clear roadmap, according to the statement.

The statement also indicated that Plasschaert affirmed the UN mission’s support for a dialogue between all Iraqi parties and reaching paths that guarantee the protection of Iraq’s security and stability and meet the requirements of the Iraqis.