Iraqi President: National dialogue is priority to solve political impasse

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, received on Wednesday leaders and representatives of Iraqi unions and syndicates in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, to discuss the political developments in the country, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

Salih stressed the need to rely on dialogue to reach a solution to the current political crisis, according to the statement.

Salih explained that the dialogue should focus on securing the rights of citizens to have a free and dignified life, moves towards political reform, and sets a clear roadmap and solutions that protect the supreme national interest.

Salih elaborated that the continuation of the current situation is unacceptable, and failures must be overcome.

“Respecting the will of the Iraqis is the basis for getting out of the crisis and overcoming the political blockage,” Salih clarified.

Salih also talked about the importance of the role of unions, social and civil activities in passing this critical stage and overcoming the existing challenges.

The President listened to opinions regarding ways to get out of the current crisis in a way that enhances national unity, achieves reform, protects the interests of citizens and overcomes existing political issues.