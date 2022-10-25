Iraqi President pledges to strengthen relations with Russia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The new Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, on Monday, said that Iraq seeks to strengthen the relations with Russia in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.

Kutrashev handed Rashid a written message from Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he congratulated Rashid on his election as Iraq’s president, and stressed Moscow’s aspiration to strengthen the bilateral ties, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement clarified that Rashid expressed his appreciation to President Putin, and affirmed Iraq’s determination to strengthen the friendly relations between both countries and to work on expanding the cooperation to include various fields.

Rashid was sworn in as President of Iraq on October 13, after being elected by the Iraqi Parliament, and assigned the Coordination Framework candidate, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, to form the new government.

Rashid, 78, was elected President of the country with 162 votes against 99 votes for former President Barham Salih, and eight votes were invalid.

Rashid pledged to make every effort to ensure Baghdad’s strong relations with the neighboring countries and the international community, as well as to help solve the country’s internal problems.