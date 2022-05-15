Iraqi President, Prime Minister congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on being elected UAE’s President

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi sent congratulatory messages on Saturday to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Iraqi people, I send my warmest congratulations and hearty blessings on your election as president of the United Arab Emirates, asking God to grant you success in leading the Emirati people towards further progress and prosperity,” Salih said in his message, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

“As I renew my condolences to you and the Emirati people for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, I express to your highness the eagerness of the Iraqi people, president and government to move forward with the relations between both countries, have them strengthened towards more cooperation in all fields, to serve the interests of the people and to establish values of cooperation, love and peace in the region,” Salih Added.

On the other hand, Al-Kadhimi, in his congratulatory message, expressed his blessings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for gaining the confidence of UAE Federal Supreme Council, wishing that his reign would be an extension of the path of giving and prosperity that lasted during the reign of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, according to a press statement published by the Prime Minister office.

The statement added that Al-Kadhimi confirmed Iraq’s desire to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a way that contributes to the security and stability of the region.

Zayed’s election came after rulers of the UAE appointed him as president after the death of his 73 year old brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.