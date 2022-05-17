Iraqi President supports international, regional cooperation to face terrorism

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi President Barham Salih confirmed on Tuesday that Iraq moves forward towards balanced relations, and supports regional and international cooperation to face terrorism, economy and climate change challenges, during reception of new ambassadors of Canada, China and Iran in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency, Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Gregory Galligan, Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Cui Wei, and Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq presented their credentials to the President of Iraq on Tuesday.

Salih, during his meetings with the new ambassadors, confirmed that Iraq’s foreign policy is based on establishing strong balanced relations that strengthen commercial, economic and political cooperation, and overcome regional tensions through dialogue.

Salih explained that joint regional and international cooperation to face global challenges represents a necessity. He added that important aspects of global challenges include combating terrorism, dealing with economic fluctuations, addressing health crises, and facing climate change that represents a global danger.

The Iraqi President wished the new ambassadors success in performing their new duties in a way that enhances cooperation and friendship between Iraq and their countries.

On the other hand, the new ambassadors extended their gratitude and appreciation to the Iraqi president, and expressed their desire to develop the relations with Iraq in different fields.