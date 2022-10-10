Iraqi President, UNAMI Rep. call for ending political impasse

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, stressed on Monday the importance of getting out of the current political crisis and resorting to dialogue, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that Salih received Plasschaert in Baghdad where both discussed the political developments in the country, and stressed the importance of getting out of the current political crisis after a year passed since the parliamentary elections took place.

Salih and Plasschaert also stressed the need to rely on a serious and committed dialogue to meet the national and constitutional entitlements, confront the challenges facing the country, ensure security and stability, and achieve a decent and free life for the Iraqi citizens, according to the statement.

“A year passed since the elections without completing their constitutional entitlements. A harsh reminder of the missed opportunities for our country… It is time to end the cycle of crises and establish good governance,” Salih said on Monday via Twitter.

Since the early parliamentary elections took place in October 2021, Iraq has been suffering from a severe political crisis as consultations between the political parties to nominate a prime minister did not lead to a result.

In August, Iraq witnessed bloody clashes that killed more than 30 people and injured hundreds after supporters of the Sadrist movement broke into several governmental headquarters in Baghdad, immediately after the movement’s leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, announced his withdrawal from political work.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement withdrew from Baghdad streets, in compliance with the directives of their leader who criticized what he described as ‘revolution’ and the violence that permeated the protests.

The decision of the Shiite leader to retire from political work followed months of struggle against the Coordination Framework which includes Shiite parties and forces.