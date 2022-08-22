Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Egypt to attend Arab summit

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Egypt Monday afternoon to participate in the Arab Summit that will be held in Alamain city in northern Egypt, according to the state news agency (INA).

Al-Kadhimi, along with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Abdullah II of Jordan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain will participate in the Arab summit hosted by Egypt.

Media outlets mentioned that the leaders will discuss issues related to energy, investment and climate change.

The Egyptian presidency announced on Monday that President El-Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Alamain Airport Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

This Arab summit is scheduled to discuss ways to unify efforts and stances towards a number of regional issues, such as the Palestinian issue, regional security challenges, the developments in Libya, the peace in Yemen, as well as the crisis and repercussions of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, according to INA.

Al-Kadhimi will confirm Iraq’s keenness to continue a balanced policy in terms of relations and stability in the country, INA mentioned.

Al-Kadhimi highly appreciates the Egyptian efforts that support the Iraqi issues, and looks forward to strengthening the cooperation between Iraq and Egypt to achieve sustainable development, particularly in fields related to infrastructure, electric power, economy, commerce and investment, INA added.