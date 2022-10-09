Iraqi singer Rahma Riad participates in World Cup 22 anthem

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The International Football Federation Association (FIFA) just unveiled one of the official anthem songs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, starring Iraqi superstar singer Rahma Riad.

Light The Sky, the anthem song, is the fourth release from the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, which features four well-known female Arab vocalists.

Balqees Fathi, a Yemeni-Emirati singer, will also appear on the track, as will Moroccan-Canadian singer Nora Fatehi and Moroccan singer-songwriter Manal.

The Light The Sky music video honors the participation of female referees in the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup by featuring all six officials that were chosen for the tournament.