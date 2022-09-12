Iraqi-Spanish discussions to combat terrorism

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held talks on Monday with the Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Pedro Martinez, on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister press office.

The statement mentioned that the Iraqi Prime Minister discussed the bilateral ties between the two sides, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, especially in sectors related to economy, energy and investment.

The statement indicated that both Al-Kadhimi and Martinez stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

The meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Martinez also addressed the constructive cooperation between Iraq and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in fields of training and advisory provision in order to enhance the capabilities of the Iraqi security and military forces.

During his meeting with the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, General Giovanni Iannucci, in June, Al-Kadhimi emphasized the need to strengthen the cooperation with the NATO mission in Iraq in fields of training the Iraqi security forces, developing their efficiency at the institutional level, and raising the performance skills of Iraqi security personnel.