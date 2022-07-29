Iraqi team wins the Huawei ICT Competition Global Finals

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Huawei Innovation Competition Grand Prize was won by a team from Salahaddin University in Iraq, who defeated teams from all across the world. Supervised by Silva Hekmet Matti, the team consisted of Rwaid Luqa Hanna, Nyaz Irfan Mustafa, and Steven Sliwa Matti.

The Iraqi team created a smartphone app to help deaf, blind, and deaf-blind people. The program helps them communicate with one another by using audio, vibration, and visual clues.

The Iraq team also received the Tech4all Digital Inclusion Award, which is part of Huawei’s long-term digital inclusion effort for employing technology, apps, and skills to empower individuals and organizations throughout the world.

“We congratulate all the teams from the region who performed admirably well in this year’s competition, especially Salahaddin University team, for taking home the Grand Prize in the Innovation Competition,” said Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East. “Middle East entries were of very high quality this year, demonstrating the region’s growing ICT competencies.”

Pakistan took second and third place in the Innovation Competition, with teams from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Teams from Iraq and Pakistan, together with other international teams, won first place in the Practice Competition. A Lebanese and an Iraqi team shared the Second Prize while teams from Pakistan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia took third place.

Huawei hosts the ICT Competition annually to provide students with a platform to compete and exchange ideas, enhance their ICT knowledge and practical skills, and foster their innovation capabilities by using new technologies and platforms.