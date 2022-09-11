Iraqi trainees install solar panels in Nineveh, Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Recently, the Vocational Training Center provided training on installing solar panels in the Tal Afar area of Nineveh Governornate, Iraq. The Iraqi trainees installed and structured solar panels, providing local electricity to the rural area. The clean energy project will help to revitalize the local private sector and Iraqi labor market.

Under the activities of “Supporting Iraq’s Recovery and Stability through Local Development”, the Vocational Training Center is sponsored by the European Union in Iraq in partnership with the United Nations Habitat, UNDP Iraq, and the Aid Gate Organization.