Iraq’s oil exports to the U.S. averaged 225k barrels per day

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the average Iraqi exports of crude oil to the United States amounted to 225 thousand barrels per day during the past week.

According to the EIA report, Iraq was the fifth largest exporter of of crude oil to the United States. The four exporting countries ahead of Iraq were Canada (3.34m barrels per day), Mexico (510k barrels per day), Colombia (324k barrels per day) and Saudi Arabia (250k barrels per day).