ISIS member responsible for clothes market explosion sentenced to death

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi court sentenced to death an ISIS terrorist convicted of planning suicide bombing that killed dozens in a second-hand clothes market in Baghdad in January 2021, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

It was the first suicide attack in Baghdad after the country announced the defeat of ISIS terrorist group in 2017.

During the investigations, the convict confessed that he has been part of ISIS terrorist group since 2012, and that he equipped two suicide attackers.

The attack that took place in the crowded market in Tayaran Square in Baghdad killed 32 people and wounded 110 others.

The Central Criminal Court issued a statement explaining that the convict who holds the position of ISIS governor in the south is responsible for the terrorist attack that took place at the beginning of 2021.

According to the anti-terrorism law of Iraq number: 13 for 2005, anyone convicted with terrorism, or proved to belong to a terrorist group, receives death penalty.