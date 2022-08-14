Jazeera Paints opens sixth showroom in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Jazeera Paints, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest manufacturer of paints, colors, and building solutions, has established its sixth showroom in Iraq. The new showroom is located in Ranya, north Iraq.

The new showroom will also service the demands of neighboring towns such as Qaladze, Dukan, Chwar Qwrna, Sangasar, and Hajiawa for high-quality paints and building solutions.

Jazeera Paints’ extensive line of architectural, decorative, industrial paints, protective paints, wood paints, metal paints, fire-resistant paints, eco-friendly paints, road marking paints, floor coatings, dry mortar finishing materials, and other unique products will be displayed and sold in the showroom.

This is the sixth Jazeera Paints showroom in Iraq with the others located are in Basra, Ramadi, Sulaymaniyah, Chamchamal, and Kirkuk. The Saudi based company plans to expand further in Iraq by the end of 2022, building three showrooms in three different locations in Iraq.