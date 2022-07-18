Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, announced on Monday that crude oil will be pumped to Karbala refinery to start production before 2023, according to a statement of the Oil Ministry cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Abdul-Jabbar explained that Karbala refinery will contribute to the reduction of oil derivatives imports by 60 percent, according to the statement.

“The ministry and the government are keen to increase the national production of oil products and stop the imports,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

During his visit to Karbala oil refinery project, Abdul-Jabbar explained that the project is considered the latest in the refinery sector in Iraq with a production capacity of 140 thousand barrels per day.

“Karbala refinery project includes modern and integrated refining systems, and its production meets international standards, therefore, we are keen to accelerate the production process despite the economic circumstances and health challenges,” Abdul-Jabbar elaborated.

The Oil Minister also clarified that Karbala refinery is an important step to meet the needs of local consumption. He added that pumping crude oil to the refinery will take place in October 2022, and the full production will follow gradually.

The Oil Ministry’s undersecretary for the refinery affairs, Hamid Younis, explained that Karbala refinery was established according to the latest specifications and advanced technologies to produce high-quality oil derivatives.

Younis explained that the first phase of operation will be before the end of 2022, and the second phase will be at the beginning of 2023 to produce light products to meet the needs of local consumption.