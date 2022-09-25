Karbala refinery trial pumping operations start

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, announced on Sunday the start of pumping crude oil to Karbala oil refinery, marking the start of the trial operation of the refinery, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.

“The refining capacity of Karbala refinery is 140 thousand barrels per day, and its production is expected to cover part of the local consumption and to reduce Iraq’s dependence on imports during the next period,” Ismail said.

Ismail praised the national effort, the coalition of the Korean companies and all the parties that supported the project.

Director of the Central Refineries Company, Ayed Jaber Omran, mentioned in a statement that the start of pumping crude oil to Karbala refinery is an important step to accelerate the refinery’s production and refining operations which will provide millions of liters of oil products every day.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on July 18 that crude oil will be pumped to Karbala refinery before the end of 2022, indicating that the refinery would reduce Iraq’s imports of oil derivatives by 60 percent.

Ismail confirmed at that time the keenness of the ministry and the government to increase the national production of petroleum products and to stop their dependence on imports, according to the press office of the Ministry of Oil.

“The operation of Karbala refinery is a great economic achievement in light of the high prices of oil derivatives that cost the country’s budget large financial expenses,” Ismail elaborated.

Although Iraq is the second largest oil exporter in OPEC, it imports oil derivatives from countries around the world as Iraqi refineries are unable to produce the required quantities for local consumption.