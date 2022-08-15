Kirkuk International Airport to open soon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Kirkuk Governor, Rakan Saeed Al-Jabouri, announced on Monday that the final steps are being taken to open Kirkuk International Airport, after a meeting with a committee from the office of the National Security Advisor (NSA) of Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“We discussed with a committee from the NSA the necessary steps to open Kirkuk International Airport. The committee was formed according to directives issued by Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, based on recommendation from the National Security Adviser,” Jabouri said.

Jabouri explained that the committee reviewed the measures taken to secure the requirements, distribute the tasks and prepare recommendations in order to set a date for the opening of Kirkuk International Airport.

“There was a positive atmosphere at the meeting where the necessary steps to open Kirkuk International Airport were discussed,” Jabouri elaborated.

“The governorate supports all measures that would speed up the opening of the airport and make it one of the state institutions that serve the requirements of the people in Kirkuk,” Jabouri explained.

Jabouri stressed that workers who will be employed at Kirkuk International Airport should be citizens of the same governorate in accordance with the specializations required to manage the airport, and in conformity with the standards and instructions of Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA).