Kurdistan government will not succumb to pressures from federal government

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced it will not give up its constitutional rights and entitlements in any way, and it will not relent to any pressure or threat from the federal government, according to a press statement issued by Kurdistan’s cabinet.

The statement mentioned that Kurdistan’s cabinet reiterates that it will defend by all means the constitutional rights and will not succumb to any pressure from the government in Baghdad.

The federal government made a decision to stop the disbursement of the Kurdistan Region’s share in an unconstitutional manner, and is practicing illegal pressure to stop the income the region gets from oil revenues, according to the statement.

“Resolving the outstanding issues between Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government, including problems related to oil and gas, has to take place under the constitution, and in a manner that defines the rights and duties of each party,” the statement mentioned.

“The meeting of Kurdistan’s cabinet discussed the revenues and expenses of the government. The regional government secured the salaries of the first six months of 2022 from oil revenues. The federal government in Baghdad had to provide 1.2 trillion dinars for the region, but it only provided 400 billion dinars,” the statement added.

Kurdistan’s cabinet indicated that it subsidizes the price of fuel and secures it at a price of 800 dinars per liter, while one liter costs the government 1200 dinars. It also provides gas for the domestic use of citizens at a subsidized price.