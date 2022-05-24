Kurdistan Prime Minister holds talks in World Economic Forum

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, held intensive talks, on Monday, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum, in Davos, to attract investments to the region while offering real investment opportunities for investors and international companies.

Barzani met with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Akihiko Tanaka, and talked about the activities of JICA in Kurdistan region, and the importance of strengthening the cooperation between both sides, especially in agriculture, trade and technology sectors.

Barzani also met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer. The two officials discussed the work of the ICRC and the aid it provides to Iraq and Kurdistan region.

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister and Maurer emphasized the necessity of enhancing the cooperation between Kurdistan government and the ICRC, to provide the required assistance to displaced people and particularly those with special needs.

Barzani also met with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad al-Thani, where both discussed ways to strengthen the relations between Kurdistan region and Qatar, especially in the field of trade exchange, and to learn from the Qatari experience investment promotion and banking system development.

As part of the World Economic Forum that started on May 22 and will last until May 26, Barzani is participating today in a discussion entitled ‘A New Security Structure in the Middle East.’