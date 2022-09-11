Latest Assassin’s Creed game sets in 9th-century Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Ubisoft, a French video game company, has stated that the next Assassin’s Creed game will take place in 9th-century Baghdad. Gamers will play as an assassin named Basim Ibn Ishaq and the new game will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The game is set in 861 AD, when Baghdad was the center of the globe before being destroyed five centuries later. Ubisoft selected Baghdad because they wanted to return to the Middle East, which is where Assassin’s Creed began, and built the city on historical studies of the region at the time. The game features iconic Iraqi monuments including the Great Mosque of Samarra.





Ubisoft claims that they intended to pay homage to the whole franchise, especially the first Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in Spring 2023 and can be played on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.