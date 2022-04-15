Minister of Finance receives US Ambassador

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United States Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller and his accompanying delegation, met with Iraqi Finance Minister, Ali Allawi.

Finance Minister Allawi indicated that the Iraqi government is currently working on a qualitative leap in the business environment to support existing investments and attract new local and international investments. Allawi further indicated that the government is developing a new plan to increase the volume of investments and remove obstacles facing investors. In return, Allawi believes this will reduce unemployment rates and increase economic growth throughout Iraq.

United States Ambassador Tueller stressed the United States’ keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with Iraq, stressing the strength of the relationship between the two countries and pointing out that there is a great opportunity for Iraq to be one of the most important investment destinations in the Middle East.

Ambassador Tueller also expressed his country’s willingness to continue working and coordinating with the Iraqi government to overcome the economic challenges imposed by global crises and the consequences of the Corona pandemic.