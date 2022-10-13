Missile attack targets gas field in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A missile attack targeted Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal town in Sulaymaniyah governorate in northern Iraq on Wednesday, according to Rudaw News.

Three missiles hit the Khor Mor field in the most recent attack targeting the gas field, Rudaw News mentioned.

The attack that did not cause any damages is the second in the three months as the gas field was targeted last July by three Katyusha rockets.

Several missiles landed near Knor Mor gas field and no damage or casualties were reported, according to Kurdistan 24.

No party claimed responsibility for the attack, and neither this attack nor the previous ones affected the production operations in the gas field which is the largest in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with Kurdistan regional government in 2007 to develop, produce, market and sell hydrocarbons from Khor Mor and nearby Chemchemal fields, according to the National News.

In 2008, the company started sending gas to power stations in the cities of Chemchemal, Bazian and Erbil, the National News mentioned.

All of the gas produced by the field is used to generate power for the country.