Missile attack targets Turkish military base in Nineveh

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A missile attack targeted on Saturday a base where Turkish soldiers are stationed in Nineveh governorate in northern Iraq, Kurdish media reported.

The Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) mentioned that four missiles were fired towards the Turkish camp located in Bashiqa town, northeast of Mosul city, Kurdish media outlets reported.

The CTD indicated that the missiles were launched from the Al-Shallalat area, which is under the control of the federal government, according to Kurdistan 24.

The Shiite Ahrar Al-Iraq group announced responsibility for the missile attack, and claimed it was a response to Turkey’s intervention in Iraq’s affairs, Kurdistan 24 mentioned.

Shiite armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have regularly claimed responsibility for previous attacks targeting the Zilkan base, Kurdistan 24 added.

The CTD confirmed that no casualties have been reported.

Turkey established a base in the town of Bashiqa near Mosul in 2015 to fight ISIS terrorists and to train local forces.

Although Turkey declared it would keep its troops in Iraq until ISIS groups are defeated, the Turkish forces still stay in Bashiqa base despite calls from Baghdad to withdraw the forces.