Muqtada Al-Sadr calls on his supporters to end sit-ins, protests

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada Al-Sadr, directed protesters on Tuesday to completely withdraw from the Green Zone within one hour.

Al-Sadr, in a press conference, said that he apologizes to the Iraqi people, who are the only party affected by what is happening, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“We hoped that there would be peaceful protests, not ones where weapons are used,” Al-Sadr said in the press conference.

“As long as it is marred by violence, it is not a revolution, and I am now criticizing the revolution of the Sadrist movement,” Al-Sadr explained.

Al-Sadr called on supporters of the Sadrist movement to completely withdraw from the parliament and end the sit-in within 60 minutes, warning that if they do not withdraw from the sit-in, he will repudiate it.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, commented on Al-Sadr’s call to stop the violence in Baghdad through Twitter on Tuesday.

“Muqtada Al-Sadr’s call to stop violence represents the highest levels of patriotism and keenness to preserve Iraqi blood,” Al-Kadhimi said via Twitter.

Al-Kadhimi also confirmed that Al-Sadr’s speech to the protesters holds everyone responsible morally and nationally to protect Iraq’s capabilities, stops political and security escalation, and initiates a quick dialogue to resolve crises.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) also valued the Al-sadr’s call to end the protests.

“UNAMI welcomes the recent moderate announcement by Muqtada Al-Sadr,” UNAMI mentioned through Facebook.

Dozens of Muqtada Al-Sadr’s supporters broke into the Green Zone in Baghdad on Monday shortly after he announced his withdrawal from political work, and police used water cannons to disperse protesters where the government building and foreign embassies are located.

Social media activists published footage of the Iraqi security forces entering the Presidential Palace in the Green Zone after protesters left.

Al-Sadr’s announcement to withdraw from the political work took place earlier on Monday after the 72-hour deadline he gave last Friday to the Supreme Court to dissolve the parliament expired.