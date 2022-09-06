National Security Advisor confirms Iraqi policy based on dialogue to end differences

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qasim al-Araji, described on Tuesday the Iraqi policy as one based on ending differences through dialogue, during his meeting with the UK Chief of Defence Staff’s Senior Advisor to the Middle East & North Africa, Air Marshal Martin Sampson, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that Iraq’s policy is based on ending disagreements through dialogue and openness to others.

The statement also elaborated that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen and develop the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as exchanging military, security and intelligence experiences.

The Iraqi official considered terrorism and drug trafficking are the most important challenges facing Iraq and the region, according to the statement.

On the other hand, Sampson stated that his country has common interests with Iraq, the statement mentioned.

Sampson also stressed his country’s continued support and assistance in resolving crises, stressing at the same time the importance of Iraq’s role in the region and the world.