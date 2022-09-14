NATO looks forward to strengthen relations with Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed on Wednesday its desire to strengthen the relations with Iraq in the next stage at all levels.

“The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, received on Wednesday the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, Giovanni Iannucci, at the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad where Fuad congratulated him on his assumption of office,” according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The statement mentioned that the meeting addressed the tasks carried out by the NATO mission in Iraq represented in training the Iraqi security forces and providing military advices.

Both sides talked about ways to facilitate the tasks of the NATO mission, and the possibility of expanding its tasks to include training the Iraqi police forces, according to the statement.

Iannucci thanked Fuad and the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their role in facilitating the mission’s tasks, and expressed his happiness with his new work tasks in Iraq.

Iannucci indicated the importance of Iraq’s security and stability for the region and for the NATO, and stressed the desire of NATO to strengthen the relations with Iraq in the next stage at all levels, and not to be limited to military and security aspects.

Iannucci also stressed the need to communicate with the concerned Iraqi authorities to accomplish the tasks of the NATO mission as required, in addition to the importance of working together to fight terrorism.