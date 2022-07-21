New oil well drilling in Nasiriyah oil field completed

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) announced on Thursday the completion of drilling a new oil well in the Nasiriyah oil field, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Director-General of the IDC, Bassem Abdul Karim Naser, in a statement to INA, said that the company’s staff completed the drilling of the first well within the contract signed with Dhi Qar Oil Company, in cooperation with the U.S. Weatherford Company, to drill 20 oil wells in the Nasiriyah oil field to provide oil services.

Naser explained that the drilling operations were carried out using the IDC-44 drilling rig, according to the statement.

Naser also elaborated that the company allocated four modern rigs to implement this project within a timeframe of 18 months.

Naser stressed that the company owns 43 drilling rigs with capacity ranging from 500 to 3000 horsepower, distributed in Iraqi oil fields.

In a press conference held last April, Naser mentioned that modern rigs are being used in the drilling process, and that the planned depth of each well is 2,200 meters, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.