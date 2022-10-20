Next Iraqi government to strengthen ties with Russia

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, during his meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, on Thursday, expressed the interest of the next government in strengthening the bilateral relations with Russia, according to a press statement issued by the press office of the Prime Minister-designate.

The statement revealed that Kutrashev congratulated Al-Sudani for being elected to lead the new Iraqi government, conveyed the greetings of the Russian leadership, and expressed his hopes to develop the relations between Russia and Iraq.

Al-Sudani expressed the interest of the next government in strengthening the bilateral relations with the Russian Federation to build balanced relations that serve the interests of the people of both countries, according to the statement.

Al-Sudani commended the historical relations that unite Iraq and Russia, emphasizing the determination of his future government to activate the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, the statement added.

Last Monday, Kutrashev held a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, where both discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hussein explained to Kutrashev that Iraq is against wars and the policy of imposing an economic blockade because it is against the interest of the people, according to the Iraqi news Agency (INA).