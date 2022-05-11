9 ISIS terrorists killed in Iraqi military operation in Kirkuk

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced Wednesday that nine terrorists belong to ISIS were killed in a military operation bombed a tunnel in a mountain in Kirkuk governorate where the terrorists were hiding.

The ISMC, in a statement, explained that a professional and accurate military operation carried out by the Iraqi army’s 51st Infantry Brigade led to the killing of all the terrorists hiding in a tunnel in Karaw Mountain in northwest Kirkuk, according to Baghdad Today news.

The statement of the ISMC added that the Iraqi security forces identified some of the killed terrorists as one of them is called ‘Abo Umar’ and is a member of the so-called ‘Nahawand Division’ terrorist group, and another named ‘Abo Safiya’.

The statement indicated that the killed terrorists participated in an attack on one of the sites of the Iraqi army’s 96th Brigade last April.

The ISMC also announced that Iraqi forces managed to arrest a man and two women spying on the military forces for ‘Nahawand Division’ which provided ISIS with information regarding the movements of the military forces.