Officials from the Arab Gulf Cup visit Basra’s Al-Mina Stadium

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) delegation paid a visit to the Al-Mina International Stadium in Basra, Iraq, to witness the latest advances in its construction.

“The visiting delegation was briefed on the percentage of completion in the process of finishing it in the agreed-upon time,” the Iraqi Football Association said in a statement.

The AGCFFauthorities arrived to assess the most recent preparations as Iraq gets ready to host the 25th Gulf Cup in 2023.

“The Gulf delegation listened to a detailed explanation of the mechanism followed in completing the requirements in the stadium from its employees and the progress of work, in a way that generated satisfaction for the Gulf delegation, and the delegation was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Muhammad Farhan,” the statement added.