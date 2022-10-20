Oil Minister announces Karbala refinery trial operations kick off

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, announced on Thursday the beginning of the trial operations of Karbala refinery, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Ismail, in a speech he delivered during the inauguration ceremonies of Karbala refinery, said that this project is one of the largest projects in the past forty years.

“The project will produce nine million liters of high-octane gasoline, and will save public money,” Ismail explained.

Ismail indicated that investment in profitable projects is the best thing for the national economy. He added that the Oil Ministry was eager to complete this project successfully.

Ismail mentioned in a statement last month that the refining capacity of Karbala refinery is 140 thousand barrels per day.

The Oil Minister also stated that the production of the refinery is expected to cover part of the local consumption, and will reduce Iraq’s dependence on imports during the next period.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on July 18 that crude oil will be pumped to Karbala refinery before the end of 2022, indicating that the refinery would reduce Iraq’s imports of oil derivatives by 60 percent.

Although Iraq is the second largest oil exporter in OPEC, it imports oil derivatives from countries around the world as Iraqi refineries are unable to produce the required quantities for local consumption.