Oil Minister discusses increasing oil exports through Turkish Ceyhan port

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, discussed the increase of oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, on Sunday, while receiving the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Konay, in the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

According to the press statement, the two officials discussed strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the role of Turkish companies in supporting and participating in the development of production operations and new projects of the ministry and the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC).

Ismail stressed the importance of enhancing the relations with Turkey, and working on increasing export capabilities through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, after overcoming the current legal challenges, in a way that serves Iraq’s interests through new projects and agreements.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the most important developments related to the application of decision (59) for 2012, issued by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, and the importance of oil industry integration.

Konay, according to the statement, expressed his country’s eagerness to strengthen the bilateral relations and joint cooperation between Turkey and Iraq, to serve the interests of both countries.