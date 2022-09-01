Oil Minister discusses oil refining investment with Indian ambassador

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, and the Indian ambassador to Iraq, Prashant Bisai, discussed on Wednesday joint investment in the refining industry and refineries sector, according to the ministry’s press statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that Ismail received Bisai in Baghdad where they discussed issues of common interest and the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

The statement added that the meeting addressed joint investment in the refining industry and refineries sector in both Iraq and India to secure the necessary consumption, particularly with the existence of many projects expected to be carried out in the coming years.

Ismail stressed the importance of strengthening the joint cooperation between both countries as Iraq is considered the largest exporter of oil to India which is one of the largest importers of oil in the world, according to the statement.

Ismail also indicated the depth of the historical relations between the two countries in different fields, and their keenness to develop these relations in a way that serves common interests.

On the other hand, Bisai expressed the desire of the Indian government to expand the horizons of joint cooperation with Iraq in various fields.