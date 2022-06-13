Parliament Speaker: dissolution of Parliament is not proposed yet

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, announced on Monday that dissolution of the Iraqi Parliament is an option that has not been proposed yet, during a joint press conference, with his Jordanian counterpart, Abdulkarim Al-Doghmi, held in Amman, Jordan, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

In the joint press conference, Halbousi elaborated that the dissolution of parliament and the early elections is a constitutional option, the previous elections took place early with the dissolution of parliament, but so far this option has not been proposed yet.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament stressed that efforts are ongoing to form a government that the political forces will bear responsibility for its outputs and performance, and will be evaluated by the people.

In regards to the resignation of the Sadrist bloc’s members of parliament, Halbousi elaborated that it will have a political impact, particularly since it achieved the highest results. He also confirmed that the existence of the Sadrist bloc in the political process is important.

With respect to the legal procedures following the resignation of the bloc’s members of parliament, Halbousi stated that it will proceed according to the elections law and according to the mechanisms of parliamentary work.