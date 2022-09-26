Monday, September 26, 2022

Baghdad

  1. Home
  2. Iraq
  3. Parliament speaker, UN…

Parliament speaker, UN Special Representative discuss political developments

Parliament speaker, UN Special Representative discuss political developments

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. Photo: Iraqi News Agency

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, held talks on Monday with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A statement issued by the press office of the Speaker of the Parliament mentioned that Al-Halbousi and Plasschaert discussed the latest developments in the country.

The meeting comes at a time the Iraqi Parliament is expected to start holding its sessions once again after it was disrupted during the last period due to the protests Iraq witnessed.

In a related development, the Iraqi Parliament issued a statement on Monday announcing that its coming session will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added that the session’s agenda includes voting on the resignation of Al-Halbousi from his position and electing his first deputy to be the Speaker of the Parliament.

Tags:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Be the first to receive the latest buzz contests & more!

Follow us:

© 2000-2022, IRAQI NEWS. All rights reserved.