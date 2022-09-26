Parliament speaker, UN Special Representative discuss political developments

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, held talks on Monday with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A statement issued by the press office of the Speaker of the Parliament mentioned that Al-Halbousi and Plasschaert discussed the latest developments in the country.

The meeting comes at a time the Iraqi Parliament is expected to start holding its sessions once again after it was disrupted during the last period due to the protests Iraq witnessed.

In a related development, the Iraqi Parliament issued a statement on Monday announcing that its coming session will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added that the session’s agenda includes voting on the resignation of Al-Halbousi from his position and electing his first deputy to be the Speaker of the Parliament.