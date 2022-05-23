PM emphasizes expanding EU mission scope of work in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stressed the importance of expanding the scope of work of the EU Advisory Mission in Iraq, during his meeting, on Monday, with a delegation from the European Parliament headed by the Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense, Nathalie Loiseau, according to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister office.

During the meeting, al-Kadhimi confirmed that Iraq greatly prioritizes the relationship with the EU countries, and seeks to develop joint cooperation in fields of combating terrorism, the war against ISIS, and developing the military capabilities of the Iraqi forces.

Al-Kadhimi emphasized the importance of expanding the scope of work of the EU Advisory Mission in Iraq to include building institutional capacities of the Iraqi security institutions, and to cooperate in combating illegal immigration, organized crime and drug trafficking.

Loiseau explained that the EU sees Iraq as a key partner, important country in the Middle East and an important factor that contributes to the stability of the region.

“Europe is ready to continue providing assistance to Iraq in fighting the remnants of terrorist groups,” Loiseau said during the meeting.

Loiseau also expressed Europe’s desire to strengthen stability in Iraq, particularly after the recent legislative elections which representatives of the European Parliament saw as organized and fair.

Both sides discussed regional and international developments, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and its impact on the security and future of Europe, and on the global energy sector and food prices.