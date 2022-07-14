PMF arms depot explodes near Syrian border

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A mysterious explosion took place in a weapons warehouse belong to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early on Thursday, in Al-Qa’im town located nearly 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad near the Syrian border, according to Al-Arabiya news.

It was not immediately possible to know the causes or the losses of this explosion.

Iraqi weapons depots spread remarkably within residential areas after 2003. With the beginning of each summer, people start to fear possible explosion of these depots because of the high temperatures that turn them into time bombs that may take their lives.

Between the summers of 2016 and 2018, Iraq witnessed the explosion of three weapons depots in southern and eastern parts of the capital Baghdad.

The last of which was the explosion of a warehouse inside Sadr City, a suburb district of the city of Baghdad, killing ten people, wounding 90 others, in addition to damaging private and public properties, and destroying an elementary school close to the scene of the explosion.

In 2019, five Iraqi weapons warehouses exploded in different parts of the country, as well as in the summer of 2020.

In July 2021, a weapons depot belonging to the Imam Ali Division of the PMF exploded in Najaf governorate.