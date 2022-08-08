Protests in two Iraqi governorates over power outage

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Local Iraqi sources reported on Monday that protests broke out in two Iraqi governorates because of power outages.

The sources mentioned that Basra governorate in southern part of the country witnessed this morning angry protests where demonstrators burned tires and blocked main roads to protest against power cuts ongoing for days.

The sources added that Dhi Qar governorate, in southern Iraq, also witnessed protests for the same reason.

The protests erupted after the collapse of the electricity grid in six southern governorates due to excessive demand amid high temperatures. The power outages left many Iraqis without electricity during scorching peak summer heat, according to Middle East Online.

Temperatures reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), nearly matching last year’s record high. Southern governorates, where the heat wave is most intense in Iraq, suspended working hours, Middle East Online mentioned.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced last week a state of alert, anticipating outages as temperatures rise, Middle East Online added.