Report alleges Kuwait, Iran detained 36 Iraqi fishermen in 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A press report claimed that Kuwait and Iran detained more than 36 Iraqi fishermen since the beginning of 2022, without interference from Baghdad to release them, head of the fishermen’s union in Al-Faw, Badran al-Tamimi, told Rudaw News on Sunday.

Al-Tamimi indicated that the union spoke to the government about the assaults against Iraqi fishermen, but the government has not responded to their persistent appeals.

“Iraqi fishermen face problems with neighboring countries, Iran and Kuwait, as the authorities in these two countries prevent Iraqi fishermen from fishing in the territorial waters,” Al-Tamimi stated.

“The Iranian authorities are stopping Iraqi fishermen from fishing in the waters of the Shatt al-Arab, and the Kuwaiti authorities are stopping Iraqi fishermen from fishing in the waters of the Arabian Gulf,” Al-Tamimi explained.

“The authorities of these two countries arrest Iraqi fishermen and confiscate their fish,” Al-Tamimi elaborated.

Al-Tamimi claimed that the Kuwaiti and Iranian authorities, upon arresting Iraqi fishermen, assault and detain them for a period of time, before hand them over to the Iraqi authorities.

Al-Tamimi pointed out that the Kuwaiti authorities arrested about 30 Iraqi fishermen, while the Iranian authorities arrested about six fishermen since the beginning of 2022.