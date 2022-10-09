Revolutionary Guards announces cessation of Kurdistan bombing

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iranian security sources revealed that the attacks of the Revolutionary Guards on Kurdistan stopped after specific objectives destroyed, according to Al-Alam channel.

The Iranian security sources confirmed that the continuation of the Iranian attacks will depend on the future behavior of the authorities of Kurdistan region.

“If the authorities of Kurdistan region took a reasonable decision and stopped the evil behaviors of the separatist and anti-Iranian groups, this cease-fire will continue, and if this does not happen, the Revolutionary Guards will resume their operations against these groups,” the security source mentioned.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced last Tuesday it launched a new attack using artillery and drones against sites of armed opposition in Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Tasnim News Agency mentioned that the ground force of the Revolutionary Guards resumed on Tuesday the bombing of sites of what it called ‘separatist terrorists’ in Sidkan area and other mountainous areas in Kurdistan region with artillery, missiles and Qods Mohajer-6 drones.

Following the continuous bombing of Kurdistan, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Kurdistan region has separatist groups threatening Iran’s security, and indicated that it is fully committed to the security and unity of Iraq.

The Iraqi cabinet, during its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed its rejection of the repeated Iranian bombing of Kurdistan region during the last period.

Last week, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, and handed him a strongly worded protest note against the repeated bombing of Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi ministry called for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty, abiding by Iran’s commitments stipulated in international covenants, and staying away from military actions in addressing security challenges.

The Iraqi ministry also warned of the repercussions of the Iranian military actions and its impact on social peace for both countries, in addition to its impact on regional security and stability.

13 people were killed and 58 others were wounded in the Iranian bombardment of areas in Kurdistan region almost two weeks ago.