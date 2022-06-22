Rocket hits Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A Katyusha rocket landed near the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal town in Sulaymaniyah governorate in northern Iraq on Wednesday but did not cause any damages, the city’s counter-terrorism service said, according to Reuters.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past, according to Reuters.

“The Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal town was hit by a missile at 4:45 p.m. today. The missile hit the outer fence of the gas field in which Dana Gas Company operates,” said Seddiq Muhammad, Mayor of Qadir Karam district in Chamchamal town, according to Al-Iraq Net news.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with Kurdistan regional government in 2007 to develop, produce, market and sell hydrocarbons from Khor Mor and nearby Chemchemal fields, according to the National News.

In 2008, the company started sending gas to power stations in the cities of Chemchemal, Bazian and Erbil, the National News mentioned.

All of the gas produced by the field is used to generate power for the country until today.