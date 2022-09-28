SBAH representative, US ambassador discuss archaeological work mechanisms

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The representative of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), Mohsen Sadkhan Al-Suwaidi, discussed with the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, mechanisms for developing archaeological and heritage work to serve the common interests of the two countries.

Al-Suwaidi explained that the meeting addressed important topics related to the archaeological and heritage affairs.

Both officials talked about the museums sector, excavation, archaeological surveys, providing assistance to Iraq to protect archaeological sites from abuse and working to recover stolen artifacts from Iraq after 2003.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that the meeting also addressed the training and development schedule for employees working in the archaeological and heritage sector in order to develop this sector and to include advanced technology in its development.

Al-Suwaidi valued the role of the United States in supporting Iraq in the antiquities and heritage sector by returning more than 17 thousand artifacts received by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nadhim.

Al-Suwaidi elaborated that work is ongoing to return many other artifacts to Iraq, and to provide Iraq with the necessary equipment for the work of the exploration teams in Baghdad and in other governorates.

Romanowski stressed the importance of supporting Iraq in the field of antiquities and heritage, especially after this vital sector faced sabotage, destruction and theft by ISIS terrorists in the governorates of Nineveh, Salah al-Din, Anbar and Diyala.

Romanowski also stressed the need to revive this sector through the reconstruction campaign currently ongoing in Nineveh governorate in the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri, churches, heritage houses and the Mosul Museum, and spare no effort to revive these important historical sites.

Romanowski visited the Iraqi Museum and viewed the displayed valuable antiquities representing the Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Assyrian, urban and Islamic civilizations.