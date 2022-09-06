Senior police officer arrested for bribery

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi security forces arrested on Monday the Director of National Security in Maysan governorate in southeastern Iraq on charges of bribery.

The Iraqi Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Monday the arrest of the Director of National Security in Maysan governorate red-handed, taking a bribe after blackmailing citizens.

The Iraqi Federal Commission of Integrity mentioned that it received information through its secret sources confirming that the Director of National Security in Maysan governorate blackmailed a relative of someone accused in a case under investigation in Maysan’s National Security Directorate.

The Iraqi Federal Commission of Integrity clarified that its sources confirmed that the Director of National Security in Maysan governorate asked for a bribe.

The Iraqi Federal Commission of Integrity added that it formed a team from its investigative office in Maysan governorate upon receiving the information where a plan was set to catch the suspect red-handed taking a bribe.

Media outlets published a video on Tuesday of an Iraqi security team searching the office of the Director of National Security in Maysan governorate and finding an amount of money in his desk drawer before arresting him.